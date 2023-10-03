iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 671.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. 4,002,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,439,592. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.