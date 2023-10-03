iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
IJR opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
