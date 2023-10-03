IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lifted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.87. 93,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,205. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.