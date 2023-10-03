InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NVIV stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

