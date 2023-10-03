Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

