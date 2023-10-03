Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.59. 21,458,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,393,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

