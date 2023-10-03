Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $360.58. 7,129,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,318,617. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

