Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

