Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.39.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $517.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.17 and its 200 day moving average is $468.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,343,837. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

