International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.63. 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.