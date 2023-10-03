International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.66. 1,213,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,535. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

