Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
