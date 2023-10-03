Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.