Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.32 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

