Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

MO stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

