Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 866 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

