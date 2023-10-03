Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

