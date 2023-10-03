Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $69.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,277,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $70.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.