IFG Advisory LLC Sells 35,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 111,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

