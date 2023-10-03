IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,959. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
