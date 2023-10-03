IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $273.71. 78,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

