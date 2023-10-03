IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 197,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,526. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

