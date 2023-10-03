IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,823,000,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $579,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

