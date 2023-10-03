IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $832.20. 82,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $861.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

