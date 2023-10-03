HSBC Initiates Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.