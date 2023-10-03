Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $197,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HEP. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,471. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.