Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 348 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $13.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.50. The stock had a trading volume of 689,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,368. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

