Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 27 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.95. 483,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.52 and its 200 day moving average is $526.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

