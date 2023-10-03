Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.31. 598,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.