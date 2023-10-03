Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,476,651 shares of company stock valued at $206,966,087. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,406. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

