Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 3,709,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230,027. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

