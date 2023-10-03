Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 776 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 1,895,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,474. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

