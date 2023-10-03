Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 55,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.