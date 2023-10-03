Head-To-Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.63 $76.60 million N/A N/A FaZe $70.02 million 0.18 -$168.53 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A FaZe -298.53% -414.59% -292.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of FaZe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats FaZe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com. The company offers FaZe platform provides brands and advertisers with the ability to reach and engage with young and engaged audience base. FaZe Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

