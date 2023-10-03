Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hasbro by 325.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,133,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

