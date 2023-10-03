HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $434.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,051,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

