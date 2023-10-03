Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,943. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

