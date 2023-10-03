Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 597,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

