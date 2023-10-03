Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $982,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.51. 23,876,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,406,238. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.