Goldstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.99. 99,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

