Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

