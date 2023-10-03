Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,650 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 4.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.