Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.62. The stock had a trading volume of 441,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.73. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.39.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

