Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.38 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 1,659,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

