General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 648,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

