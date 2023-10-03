Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 75,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

