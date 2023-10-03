Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,951,531. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.48.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
