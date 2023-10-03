Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,951,531. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

