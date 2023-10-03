Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.86.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $130.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

