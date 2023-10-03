FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.