FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $11.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.00. The stock had a trading volume of 406,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

