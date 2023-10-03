FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,835. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

